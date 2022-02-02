Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Price Target at $38.23

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.23.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.80. 375,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,474,930. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 96.3% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 13.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,375,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,922,000 after acquiring an additional 390,422 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 34.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,283,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,398,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,398,000 after buying an additional 235,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

