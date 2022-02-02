Brokerages Set St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Target Price at GBX 1,600.56

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,600.56 ($21.52).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded St. James’s Place to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,837 ($24.70) to GBX 1,700 ($22.86) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.59) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($18.12) to GBX 1,900 ($25.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($22.84) to GBX 1,765 ($23.73) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of STJ traded up GBX 22 ($0.30) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,556.50 ($20.93). 301,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,860. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of GBX 1,159.50 ($15.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.43). The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The company has a market cap of £8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,612.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,585.91.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

