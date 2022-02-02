Brokerages Set Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Price Target at $53.10

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.10.

SRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 64,101 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.52. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

