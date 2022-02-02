Brokerages Set Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Target Price at C$10.45

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEY shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 4,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.62, for a total value of C$41,972.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,314.42. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 66,667 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$666,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,571,500. In the last three months, insiders acquired 22,850 shares of company stock worth $220,010 and sold 224,917 shares worth $2,293,325.

PEY traded up C$0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.49. 849,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,214. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$4.00 and a twelve month high of C$11.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.95.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$218.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.57%.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.