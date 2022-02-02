Brokerages Set Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Target Price at $26.80

Shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Matterport in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Matterport from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

MTTR stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. 395,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,223,952. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.66. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTTR. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Matterport by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

