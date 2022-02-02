Brokerages Set Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) PT at $19.00

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

JRONY stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $49.05. 8,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $50.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

