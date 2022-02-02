Brokerages Set Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) PT at $19.00

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

JRONY stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $49.05. 8,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $50.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

