Brokerages Set Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Price Target at $48.40

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HYFM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,641,000 after buying an additional 97,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYFM traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.34. The stock had a trading volume of 755,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,732. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $123.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

