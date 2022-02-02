Brokerages Set Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Target Price at $18.50

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 22.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 179,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 372,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $18.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $440.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.75.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 106.01% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.