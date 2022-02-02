Brokerages Set Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Price Target at $15.00

Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.72. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

