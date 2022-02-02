Brokerages Expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce earnings per share of $1.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the lowest is $1.94. Kadant reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $9.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $199.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.11 million. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KAI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Kadant stock traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $209.36. 431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,179. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.37. Kadant has a 52 week low of $129.55 and a 52 week high of $240.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total transaction of $343,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $163,428.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,324 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,613,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 63.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after acquiring an additional 162,525 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,356,000 after acquiring an additional 62,053 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 43,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 4.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 811,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,699,000 after acquiring an additional 31,788 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

