Brokerages Expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.11. DigitalBridge Group reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on DBRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $89,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $377,848,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at about $119,822,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,658,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.86. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.90.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

