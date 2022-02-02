Brokerages Expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.77 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.77) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.16) and the highest is ($0.80). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($8.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.44) to ($7.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.44) to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $145,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.54 and a 1 year high of $89.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

