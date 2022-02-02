Brokerages Anticipate Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will report $1.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.98. Republic Services reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.81. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Republic Services.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Republic Services by 110.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,853,000 after buying an additional 5,543,526 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Republic Services by 237.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,891,000 after buying an additional 743,575 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $79,757,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $61,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

RSG traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.84. The stock had a trading volume of 17,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,211. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.00.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

