Brokerages Anticipate Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to Announce $1.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Medtronic reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $5.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.06 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,114,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,226,663. The company has a market capitalization of $139.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

