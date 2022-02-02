Brokerages Anticipate Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.17). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.66). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Field Trip Health.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTRP shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTRP. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Field Trip Health in the third quarter worth $46,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter valued at $455,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Field Trip Health during the third quarter worth about $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. 1,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,697. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64. Field Trip Health has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.33.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

