Brokerages Anticipate Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.01. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 443.68% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of DYAI stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,952. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $8.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.99.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $117,944.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 26,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $114,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter worth about $964,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dyadic International by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

