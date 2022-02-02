Brokerages Anticipate Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Dawson James reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,719. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $111.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.04. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $8.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 144.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares in the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

