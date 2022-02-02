Brokerages Anticipate American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.70. American Campus Communities reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.86.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $231,606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in American Campus Communities by 1,501.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,123,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,507,000 after buying an additional 1,053,718 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities by 909.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 743,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,725,000 after buying an additional 669,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,809,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACC opened at $52.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 402.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.14. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,446.15%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

