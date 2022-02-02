Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Announces Earnings Results

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

BR stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $153.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,890. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $137.91 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

