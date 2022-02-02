British Land’s (BLND) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

British Land (LON:BLND)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.72) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 8.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BLND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 618 ($8.31) to GBX 650 ($8.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 585 ($7.87) to GBX 630 ($8.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.72) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.72) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 538.33 ($7.24).

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 545.40 ($7.33) on Monday. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 434.97 ($5.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 563.80 ($7.58). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 531.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 518.16. The company has a market capitalization of £5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63.

In related news, insider Loraine Woodhouse bought 4,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 526 ($7.07) per share, for a total transaction of £24,848.24 ($33,407.15). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,780 shares of company stock worth $2,514,445.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

