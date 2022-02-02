BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 180 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $101.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.63 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.84 and its 200-day moving average is $99.56.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

