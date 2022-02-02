BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 165 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $5,655,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $474,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $220.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $139.90 and a 12-month high of $239.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.38 and its 200-day moving average is $210.41.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.13%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

