BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 25,500 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 18.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in XPeng were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in XPeng by 88.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 161,260 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 90.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 37.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 24,290 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 96.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,180,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,877,000 after buying an additional 1,072,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the 2nd quarter worth about $789,000. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $56.45.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

