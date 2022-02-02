BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

In other news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $3,668,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $89.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 6.42. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.