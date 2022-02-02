BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $6.67 Million Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Roku by 218.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 1,180.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 35.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $738,833.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $21,902,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,541 shares of company stock worth $91,314,823 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.69.

Shares of ROKU opened at $166.26 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.47 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.21.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

