BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.60 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $3,340,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.3% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 203.4% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 65 shares of company stock valued at $4,909 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $86.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $87.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.92 and its 200-day moving average is $78.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

