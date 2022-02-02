BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Datadog by 59.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Datadog by 41.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Datadog by 210.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $147.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.34. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $182,126.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $11,511,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,501,349 shares of company stock worth $264,196,593. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.84.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

