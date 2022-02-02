BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,553,000 after purchasing an additional 337,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,795 shares during the last quarter. Serenity Capital LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 180.1% in the second quarter. Serenity Capital LLC now owns 5,961,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,694,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,625,000 after acquiring an additional 31,480 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZTO opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.13.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Macquarie raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.62.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

