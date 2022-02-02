Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Down to $31.79

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.79, but opened at $30.88. Brinker International shares last traded at $31.59, with a volume of 12,056 shares.
EAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.60.
In other Brinker International news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller acquired 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.
Brinker International Company Profile (NYSE:EAT)
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
