Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Gap Down to $31.79

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.79, but opened at $30.88. Brinker International shares last traded at $31.59, with a volume of 12,056 shares.

EAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Brinker International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.60.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller acquired 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

