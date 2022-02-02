BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 122.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BBIO. Mizuho cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $10.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.63. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Douglas A. Dachille purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 11,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

