Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as high as C$0.24. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 13,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.18 million and a PE ratio of -6.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18.

Get Bri-Chem alerts:

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$16.46 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Bri-Chem Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution, blending, and package of oilfield chemicals to the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bri-Chem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bri-Chem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.