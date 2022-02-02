Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Northwest Bancorp were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 68,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 250,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNWB opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.93. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.25. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.44%. On average, analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of First Northwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

First Northwest Bancorp Profile

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

