Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 2,552 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 267,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 78.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 8.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 8.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

HRTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $167.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is -29.27%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.