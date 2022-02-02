Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Territorial Bancorp were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 15.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $460,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $636,000. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $232.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.50. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $30.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

