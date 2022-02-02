Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 50.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $3,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $91.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day moving average is $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $129,442.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,547,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

