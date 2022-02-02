Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum stock opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.63. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $65.45.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,005 shares of company stock worth $10,842,213. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

