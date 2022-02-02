Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 279.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,186 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 731.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 44.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 9,265.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.21 and its 200-day moving average is $79.71. The stock has a market cap of $865.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.58 and a twelve month high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

