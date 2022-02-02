Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 174,186 Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 174,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 12.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 48,490 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 346.7% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 63,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 49,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.89.

NYSE:CYH opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.68. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.72.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

