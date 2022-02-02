Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boqii (NYSE:BQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boqii Holding Limited provides pet-focused online community principally in China’s pet market. Boqii Holding Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Boqii from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

BQ stock opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Boqii has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $66.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Boqii had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 219.01%. The company had revenue of $43.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boqii will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BQ. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Boqii in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Boqii in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Boqii in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Boqii by 9,907.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 49,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Boqii by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 125,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 37,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

