Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $80.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $100.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.36% from the company’s previous close.

BAH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

NYSE:BAH opened at $76.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.84.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 102,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.8% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 396,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,487,000 after acquiring an additional 51,135 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.1% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 95,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

