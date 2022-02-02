Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives $123.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $334,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $1,252,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $91.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.19. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

