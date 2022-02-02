Bodycote (LON:BOY) PT Lowered to GBX 835 at Barclays

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 935 ($12.57) to GBX 835 ($11.23) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 990 ($13.31) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bodycote from GBX 800 ($10.76) to GBX 770 ($10.35) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 875 ($11.76) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bodycote has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 886.25 ($11.92).

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at GBX 799.50 ($10.75) on Tuesday. Bodycote has a 1 year low of GBX 684.45 ($9.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,007 ($13.54). The firm has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 44.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 842.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 872.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

