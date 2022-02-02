Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 44,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth $2,236,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Infinera by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Infinera by 110.1% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 411,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 215,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Infinera by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INFN shares. B. Riley raised Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $355.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.66 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

