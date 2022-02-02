Blueshift Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPBI. Raymond James cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.34 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

