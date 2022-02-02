Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,477 Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Perrigo news, Director Rolf A. Classon bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond Silcock bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.03 per share, for a total transaction of $990,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

