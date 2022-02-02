Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $330,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,012,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at about $47,604,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Pinterest by 0.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 92,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Pinterest by 16.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Pinterest by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 59,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,666,115.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $381,708.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 507,727 shares of company stock worth $18,174,691. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.06.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.97 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average is $47.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

