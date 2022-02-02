Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 58.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total transaction of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $191.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.01 and a 200-day moving average of $188.91. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $150.83 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

