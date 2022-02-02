Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.97 Million

Brokerages expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will post $103.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.10 million to $106.75 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $34.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 204.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $176.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.20 million to $179.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $244.15 million, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $362.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BPMC. TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.58.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,458 shares of company stock worth $4,176,892. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $79.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.73. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.07.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

