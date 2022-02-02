Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) Short Interest Down 21.7% in January

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BSGA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ BSGA opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Blue Safari Group Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSGA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,221,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,726,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Blue Safari Group Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,228,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

