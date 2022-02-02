Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 76.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 42,294 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 47,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 78,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Peter Hayes bought 10,000 shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $250,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BTT opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.46. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $27.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

